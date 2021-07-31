Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 14,479 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

