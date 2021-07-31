Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

