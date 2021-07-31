Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

CAN opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 4.23. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

