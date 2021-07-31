Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 10,068 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Verra Mobility worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

