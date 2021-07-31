SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $130.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $124.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $8.58 on Friday, reaching $108.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,072. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

