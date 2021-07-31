SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.02%. SPS Commerce updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.410 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.710 EPS.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 212,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

