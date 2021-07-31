Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

