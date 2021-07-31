Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

