Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $15,095.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £150.95 ($197.22) and last traded at £150.20 ($196.24), with a volume of 106711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £147.10 ($192.19).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £110.72 ($144.66).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

