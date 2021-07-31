Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 3,559 ($46.50) and last traded at GBX 3,548 ($46.35), with a volume of 19442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is -4.46%.

SXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,667.93. The company has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.52.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

