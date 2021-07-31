Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$10.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DALXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

