SparksPay 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $20,415.16 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,326,479 coins and its circulating supply is 10,216,207 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

