S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.950-$13.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.72. 1,566,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $429.93.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.