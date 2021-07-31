South State’s (SSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Securities

Truist Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $71.22 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.09. South State has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of South State by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

