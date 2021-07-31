Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 968 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 158,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

