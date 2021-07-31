Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 437,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,185,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

