Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.