Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 334,014 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 172.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,014 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,995. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.