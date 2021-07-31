Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,363 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $172.20. 5,346,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,013. The firm has a market cap of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

