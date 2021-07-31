Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.25

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 10299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Sonova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Sonova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

