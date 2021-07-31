Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.26. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

