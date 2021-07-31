Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOLVY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of Solvay stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.