Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
SLGL opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
