Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

SLGL opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

