SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $246.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 11.3% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 25.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

