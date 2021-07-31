SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Up 3.8%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €19.20 ($22.59) and last traded at €18.90 ($22.24). Approximately 99,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.20 ($21.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 743.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.69. The company has a market cap of $401.23 million and a PE ratio of -12.77.

About SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.