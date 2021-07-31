SLM Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.
Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About SLM
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.
