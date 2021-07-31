SLM Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.