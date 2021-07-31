Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $121.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.21. 325,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,283. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sleep Number by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $7,365,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

