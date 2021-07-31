Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.14.

ZZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE:ZZZ remained flat at $C$29.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. 163,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,502. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.08. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.08 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3375967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

