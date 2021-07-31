SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 167.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.