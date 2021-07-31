Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.530-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.51. 7,405,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

