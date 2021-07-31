SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.80%.

SKYW stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 566,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

