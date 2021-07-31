Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.45.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

