Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

