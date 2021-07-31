SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.86. 2,232,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.74. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.