SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.74. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.53.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,624 shares of company stock worth $2,113,641 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

