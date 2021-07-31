Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter valued at $1,047,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

SHI opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

