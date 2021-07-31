Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIAF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.59.
Sino Agro Food Company Profile
