Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIAF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

