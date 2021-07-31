Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.90 target price on the stock.

SINGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SINGY opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.4339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 5.61%.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

