Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 9.700-9.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $9.70-9.80 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.