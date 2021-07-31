Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

SFNC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 396,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFNC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

