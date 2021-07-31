Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

