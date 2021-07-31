Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.19%.

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,384. The company has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

