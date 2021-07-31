Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,073.5 days.

SFFYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Signify stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88. Signify has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

