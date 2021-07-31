Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,125 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after buying an additional 173,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

MNA stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44.

