Sierra Capital LLC Invests $71,000 in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,352,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enel Américas by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enel Américas by 673.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enel Américas by 108.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 851,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Enel Américas by 451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 758,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENIA opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

