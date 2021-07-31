Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Rises By 41.9%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 397,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ZW Data Action Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 5.24%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

