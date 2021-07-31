Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rises By 159.7%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ZTE has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, research analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTCOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.