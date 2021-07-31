Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Declines By 32.9%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 24.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 26.10. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 14.40 and a 52-week high of 29.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.5917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

