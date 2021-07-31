Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declines By 55.8%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ BNDW opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $82.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.