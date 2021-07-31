Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declines By 55.8%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.