Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declines By 29.9%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.53. 1,895,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,688. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unilever by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

